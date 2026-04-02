Chris Hayes Rips Trump’s ‘Low Energy’ and ‘Not Particularly Focused’ Iran War Address | Video

Chris Hayes laid into Donald Trump’s update on the Iran war Wednesday evening, saying the president “looked quite old” during his televised speech.

Shortly after Trump’s address to the nation broadcasted Wednesday night, the MS NOW host weighed in with his candid thoughts — especially after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt promised it would “provide an important update on Iran.”

But, after the president reiterated the same old talking points regarding the conflict in the Middle East, Hayes suggested that Trump’s speech failed to meet the mark and showed his age.

“He really sounded and looked quite old,” Hayes said. “Quite low energy. Quite exhausted. And not particularly focused, again, which is not that surprising.”

As Hayes went on, he compared Trump’s defense of the Iran war to the “salesman patter” he tried to use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a genuine high-stakes life or death issue, and [he has] like, a salesman patter to try to get out of it,” he said. “And there was a moment tonight where that COVID analogy was almost like, literal.”

At this moment, Hayes compared Wednesday’s speech to one given by the president back in 2020, where he suggested the virus would just “go away” naturally. Fast forward to 2026, where the president suggested that “when this conflict is over, the [Strait of Hormuz] will open up naturally.”

“Just naturally, don’t worry about it,” Hayes called out. “It’s just going to happen.”

Nicolle Wallace, who joined Hayes for his commentary on the war update, was equally disappointed in Trump’s speech. However, she felt the president “missed the opportunity to speak honestly and frankly” to the military families who’ve lost loved ones in the conflict.

“All presidents deal with things that are out of their control,” Wallace added. “And the American public doesn’t actually judge a politician for things that are out of their control. They judge a politician based on their candor … and how they handle the facts as they exist. And I think, on those two marks … this is something that he is very much trying to will to fit into a midterm political calendar.”

Watch Hayes and Wallace’s full conversation above.