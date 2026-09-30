Jimmy Fallon Predicts Title and Content of Karoline Leavitt’s Memoir

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Former Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt is reportedly shopping a tell-all book about her time in the White House and, on Tuesday night, Jimmy Fallon took a swing at what the title might be. The NBC host also had an idea of what might be in the book.

Leavitt stepped away from the job in August, reportedly so she could spend time being with her newborn. Rumors began circulating on Monday of this week that Leavitt has a proposal being reviewed by publishers, and it could be “explosive.” But, Fallon thinks the book might actually be pretty bare.

“Yep, it’s called ‘I’m Not Going to Answer That,’ and it’s just 200 blank pages,” he joked during his monologue on Tuesday night.

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Elsewhere in the monologue, Fallon poked fun at the president’s new AI-powered website, which was unveiled on Tuesday. Called America.gov, it brings together thousands of government sites all into one place.

“Russian hackers were like, ‘This will save us so much time. Thank you, thank you so much,’” Fallon joked. “Yeah, everyone’s afraid of AI, and nobody trusts the federal government, so Trump was like, ‘Let’s combine them! Like a Reese’s peanut butter cup of doom!’”

The NBC host also had a laugh at the website’s home page, which featured an image of a child laying face down in an ice patch, and took a guess at what Trump originally wanted to name the site.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.