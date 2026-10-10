Home > Industry News > Business

Kalshi Investigates Questionable Bets on Trump’s New Press Secretary

Three bets are under scrutiny for predicting Katie Zacharia would replace Karoline Leavitt despite just a 1% chance

Katie Zacharia attends the Nashville premiere of 'David' at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on December 14, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for 2521 Entertainment and Angel Studios)
Katie Zacharia attends the Nashville premiere of 'David' at AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20 on December 14, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for 2521 Entertainment and Angel Studios)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Kalshi, a prediction market platform, is investigating questionable trades tied to the selection of President Donald Trump’s new White House press secretary.

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed to media Friday that Kalshi was taking a closer look at trades that predicted that conservative media commentator Katie Zacharia would replace Karoline Leavitt as Trump’s White House press secretary.

According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, which first reported Kalshi’s plan to investigate, three small bets were placed before Zacharia’s appointment made headlines, positioning the users to make thousands in profit.

It’s said one bet of $19 was placed around 10:43 p.m. Thursday evening. The bettor stands to be paid out $1,896. Additionally, bets of $74 an $80 were made at 1:41 p.m. Friday Zacharia’s appointment broke at around 2 p.m. ET that same day. These two bets are slated to received $3,689 and $4,023, respectively, in payouts.

Katie Zacharia attends a holiday party in Honor of New York Women's Foundation on Dec. 16, 2024 in New York City. (Credit: Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan)
Read Next
Trump Picks Conservative Media Commentator Katie Zacharia as White House Press Secretary

The successful bets have sparked scrutiny due to the fact that Zacharia had a 1% likelihood of being named press secretary on the platform leading up to the news.

Not to mention, back in July, teleprompter operator Gabriel Perez was fired from the White House after he nabbed $100,000 in profits from placing bets on Trump’s speeches. Perez later reached a settlement agreement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in August.

As for Zacharia, Trump confirmed on Truth Social Friday that the conservative personality would join his staff, writing, “She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!”

“I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration,” he continued. “Katie is replacing the fabulous Karoline Leavitt, who did a fantastic job as Press Secretary.”

Prior to her press secretary appointment, Zacharia served as the senior communications adviser for Truth Social, as well as its parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group. Additionally, earlier this year, Zacharia served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security.

Aaron Sorkin (Credit: MSNOW)
Read Next
Aaron Sorkin Warns of Tech Billionaires Palling Around With Trump: 'The House Is on Fire'

Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments