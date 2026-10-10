Trump Lashes Out at Nobel Peace Prize Winner Navi Pillay After Press Jab: ‘I Know Nothing About This Woman’

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Donald Trump lashed out at Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, declaring he knew “nothing about this woman” after she was awarded the honor over him.

The president took to Truth Social late Friday to weigh in on his Nobel Peace Prize snub and question Pillay’s selection for the honor.

“This is the woman who received the Nobel Peace Prize over the Great United States of America, whose Representative, ME, settled eight Wars, and many other things,” Trump wrote. “I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else! In fact, to the best of my knowledge, no one ever heard of her other than the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel. I don’t know what the woman has done.”

As Trump went on, he once again claimed to have “settled eight wars,” boasting that he was set “to settle or win two more.” He also indicated that presidents and prime ministers from “the countries that [he] helped” advocated on his behalf to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

“They’re both happening at breakneck speed but, forget them, it’s the 8 that I’ve already settled, any one of which, in particular, Pakistan and India, would be far more than necessary to win the Nobel Prize,” he wrote. “In actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1.”

He then listed out the wars in-question, naming “Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Israel and Hamas.”

“Additionally, I stopped Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon, and blowing up the entire Middle East and, ultimately, far beyond,” he continued. “I saved more lives than anyone in History and, as Maria Corina Machado, a truly fine person, stated to the Media when she gave me her Nobel Prize of last year, ‘Donald Trump settled many Wars, and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than any person that has ever received it.’”

Trump then rattled off a number of other accomplishments, including the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“The United States of America, represented by me, as your President, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize, but didn’t,” he concluded. “This is an indelible stain on Norway, one that will never be forgotten. The Nobel ‘Peace’ Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of Radical Ideologues who are Anti-Democracy, and Enemies of Civilization!”

Trump’s comments came hours after Pillay, a South African-born jurist and former U.N. human rights chief, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. In the moments immediately after finding out she had been named as this year’s honoree, Pillay poked fun at the president, telling reporters: “If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump.”

Pillay’s dig at Trump came one year after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts fighting against tyranny in Venezuela. She won over Trump, who had openly campaigned for the prize. However, Machado later gave Trump her Nobel prize, after the United States removed Maduro from power in Venezuela.

Yet, the Nobel Committee later labeled the move as purely symbolic, stating that the prize itself cannot be transferred by a winner.

A representative for the Nobel Committee did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.