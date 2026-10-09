Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Trump Ahead of Nobel Peace Prize Reveal: ‘Will Not Be You’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Jimmy Kimmel taunted Donald Trump on the eve of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement, sarcastically quipping that the president had been “really good this year” at bombing only “10 fisherman and one school.”

The comedian touched on the expected snub during Thursday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” in which he predicted Trump was set to cry “like a newborn baby” after missing out on the prize once more.

“We are coming to you from Hollywood and the most self- congratulatory city in the world. You know, we give ourselves awards almost all year long here,” Kimmel said at the top of the show. “We had a couple of breaks here and there, but none of them, not the Oscar, not the Peabody, not even the coveted People’s Choice compares to the award being handed out in Oslo tomorrow.”

He added: “In fact, just hours from now, they will hand out the Nobel Prize for Peace, the big one. And that means it is that magical time of the year when our president, Donald JD Bug Trump, cries like a newborn baby, even though he doesn’t care about the Nobel Prize at all.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors then played a supercut of all the times Trump complained about being passed over for the award given out by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

“Well, you know what? I know you’re sad about this, Donald,” Kimmel said. “I know you were really good this year. I know you only bombed 10 fishermen and one school, and I know you don’t care about the Nobel Prize, but somebody will get it. And you’ll be mortified to know that that someone will not be you tomorrow.”

Kimmel then took aim at Trump’s cognitive ability, noting, “Everything you need to know about Donald Trump’s brain can be explained by the fact that he believes he should win a Nobel Prize for peace seven months after starting a war for no reason.”

Play video

“Even history’s most notorious dictators – Genghis Khan himself would be like, ‘You know what? This was a rebuilding year. We’ll go for it next year,’” he quipped.

As for the actual finalists? Kimmel admitted he would love to see Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney nab the award “just to drive Trump so nuts he eats his golf clubs this weekend.”

“I also know if he does, he’ll bomb every Tim Hortons from coast to coast,” Kimmel added.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.