Michael Kosta Draws a Big Reaction From ‘The Daily Show’ Crowd With Kid Rock Dig

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Michael Kosta drew a big reaction from his “The Daily Show” crowd after making a dig about Kid Rock’s “s—ty” music.

During Thursday’s monologue, the comedian weighed in on Kimberly Guilfoyle’s questionable $100,000 payment from Trump donor and former Snappy Tomato Pizza co-owner Eric Deters, who reportedly wanted the Greek ambassador to lobby the IRS commissioner on his behalf and get his song to Kid Rock.

“Now, to be clear, Kimberly Guilfoyle wasn’t the only one asking for favors. Mr. Tomato also had specific favors he wanted from her,” Kosta said while recapping the controversy. “He wanted her to send a song to Kid Rock? Trust me, you don’t need to send a s—ty song to Kid Rock. He has plenty at home.”

“The Daily Show” crowd responded strongly to this jab, erupting into a loud round of cheers and applause.

As Kosta went on, he noted that Deters didn’t “need to bribe someone to get a song to Kid Rock,” quipping, “Just strap a CD to a beer can and throw it into his yard.”

This remark also prompted a noticeable reaction from the audience, with one attendee letting out a loud cackle in response.

“Obviously, I’m kidding. I don’t know if the song is bad, OK? But Deters did put it on YouTube. So let’s hear it,” Kosta said. “Hey, don’t laugh. Don’t laugh. That was my wedding song.”

He added: “All right, so as far as I can tell, this is a song about a guy who’s gotten the s–t kicked out of him so many times, he forgot that he already sang several lines about getting the s–t kicked out of him. And, yeah, that song doesn’t make any sense, but on the bright side, I will never listen to it again.”

Elsewhere in the monologue, Kosta mocked Deters for angrily going to the press and accusing Guilfoyle of not holding up her end of the bargain.

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“That’s one snappy tomato,” Kosta ripped. “So wait. This guy alerted the media because he’s mad that Guilfoyle didn’t hold up her end of the bribery bargain. I’ve never seen someone ask to speak to the manager of corruption before. ‘Do you know who I am? I wrote Kentucky Outlaw.’”

Before concluding his address, Kosta took aim at the Trump administration as a whole, noting that “corruption is so widespread, it runs the gamut from the president getting a half-a-billion dollar jet from Qatar all the way down to an ambassador getting her manicures paid off by Kentucky’s third best pizza chain.”

Watch Kosta’s full monologue above. Representatives for Guilfoyle and Kid Rock did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.