Jen Psaki Breaks Down Katie Zacharia’s First White House Press Briefing: ‘It’s Not for Everybody’

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“The Briefing” host Jen Psaki spent 15 minutes Tuesday night breaking down new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia’s first press briefing and noted at one point that the job is “not for everybody.”

“I am just going to start tonight by saying something that I never thought I would ever say. Karoline Leavitt, wherever you are out there, I miss you,” Psaki admitted Tuesday on her MS NOW show. Psaki, who served as the 34th White House press secretary from January 2021 through May 2022 during the Biden administration, went on to react to the awkward opening of Zacharia’s introductory press briefing.

“Oh, Katie, Katie, Katie. I am so deeply uncomfortable already, and I’ve watched it multiple times today,” Psaki said. “I’m not going to lie, that beginning part was rough. It was rough to digest, rough to watch. But listen, let’s focus on the positives. Not an easy job. You wished everyone a good morning. It was, in fact, morning, so good job there.”