Jimmy Kimmel Draws Big Reaction From Audience After Jab at New Trump Press Secretary

Jimmy Kimmel zeroed in on Donald Trump’s new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia with jokes about her credentials, prompting a big reaction from his studio audience.

During Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian touched on Zacharia’s first day on the job, mocking everything from her press briefing to her confusing claim about her law degree.

“Things did not get off to a great start for Malibu Katie today,” Kimmel ripped. “Her first briefing was brief. It was only 14 minutes long, but even in that short time, she accomplished exactly what she was brought in to do, which is slobber a whole tube of lip gloss all over the president’s behind.”

After playing footage of Zacharia telling the White House press corps that she’s wanted to work for Trump for a long time, Kimmel quipped that it was “all it takes nowadays.”

He added: “All it takes is that and dressing like you’re about to announce pre-boarding on a Delta Airlines flight.”

As Kimmel went on, he roasted the way Zacharia read out the day’s updates, joking that her “reading is good for an 11 year old.”

“We got a smart one here. After her press conference this morning, a lot of people, including insiders at the White House, are said to be wondering how long this woman’s going to last,” Kimmel said. “But I’ll tell you what, if she keeps talking like this, I have a feeling she’ll be around for a long time to come.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors then cut to Zacharia’s press briefing slip-up, where she said “my president” instead of “my husband” while discussing her home life.

“Somebody’s going to wake up in the middle of the night eye to eye with Natalie Harp clutching a kitchen knife,” Kimmel joked.

While Kimmel’s audience couldn’t get enough of his digs at the new press secretary, the crowd responded strongly to his commentary on Zacharia’s unclear law credentials.

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“Katie’s first outing was, as her boss might say, a total disaster. I was impressed, though. You know how hard it is to become Trump’s worst press secretary that quickly? And this is pretty funny,” Kimmel said. “Trump’s been saying she’s a lawyer. So today they were out at the gaggle and a reporter asked where she’s licensed to practice law – which is a question the president, based on this reaction you will see, also forgot to ask.”

Zacharia replied, “When I moved to China,” prompting Trump to look back in confusion.

“He’s like, ‘Oh boy. Even my press secretary is made in China,’” Kimmel said as the studio audience erupted into laughter, cheers and a round of applause. Kimmel responded amid the positive feedback, “Oh, Come on now.”

“I have a feeling the only bar she passed is from Dry Bar. Okay,” Kimmel added. “The White House was asked for clarification later in the day and would not say where or even whether she passed the bar. Say what you like about the Trump administration. They do such a good job of vetting people. But sadly, when one marginally qualified former cable newser makes her MAGA debut, we say goodbye to another.”

At this moment, Kimmel touched on Kimberly Guilfoyle resigning as Ambassador of the United States to Greece amid a scandal involving a Trump donor. Kimmel received another big reaction from the crowd when he joked that Guilfoyle, who was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr, “got the double Trump dump.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.