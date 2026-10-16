Jesse Watters Silences Fox News Hosts With Ken Paxton Diss Ahead of James Talarico Face-Off: ‘Whiff of Corruption’

Jesse Watters barely defended Texas’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Ken Paxton Thursday, saying he still has a chance to win but has a “whiff of corruption around him.”
The Fox News host and his panel discussed Democratic candidate for Texas’ U.S. Senate seat James Talarico’s town hall appearance on CNN. Both he and his opponent Ken Paxton were invited to attend, but only the Democratic candidate appeared.
“Anyway you slice it, [Talarico] appears either weak or horrifying,” Emily Compagno, “The Five” co-host, said.
“Right, but he’s running against Paxton, and Paxton has a lazy eye and this whiff of corruption around him,” Watters said. “Even though he was the best attorney general in the country for the last eight years, there’s just something off-putting about him.”
Watters said that Talarico’s nine days absence as he recovered from the flu “killed his campaign” and its momentum.
“I just talked to a guy in Oklahoma,” Watters continued, revealing that this source told him, “I’m hearing from a lot of people in Texas that they’re definitely not voting for ‘Freak-o,’ but they’re still having trouble bringing themselves to vote for Paxton.”
“This guy just can’t cut it in Texas,” Watters said. “Thank God we have more money than they do, or else this could be curtains for Republicans.”
Talarico appeared across local and national news stations in the run up to his Senate race. Although the FCC did not allow Jimmy Kimmel to air his interview, his YouTube video of their conversation became the second-most viewed YouTube video from his late night program this year. The politician also appeared on Colbert’s late night program, but the interview was forced to live solely online.
The “CNN & Jubilee Town Hall with James Talarico” took place Wednesday night. It was hosted by CNN anchor Erin Burnett and a live audience of Texan voters, including Democrats, Republicans and independent voters, who intend to cast ballots in November.
CNN’s partnership with digital media company Jubilee (“Surrounded,” “Middle Ground”) was aimed at creating an open space for direct conversations and presenting voters with information ahead of the November midterm elections.