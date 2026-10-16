Jesse Watters Silences Fox News Hosts With Ken Paxton Diss Ahead of James Talarico Face-Off: ‘Whiff of Corruption’

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Jesse Watters barely defended Texas’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Ken Paxton Thursday, saying he still has a chance to win but has a “whiff of corruption around him.”

The Fox News host and his panel discussed Democratic candidate for Texas’ U.S. Senate seat James Talarico’s town hall appearance on CNN. Both he and his opponent Ken Paxton were invited to attend, but only the Democratic candidate appeared.

“Anyway you slice it, [Talarico] appears either weak or horrifying,” Emily Compagno, “The Five” co-host, said.