CNN Partners With Jubilee for James Talarico Texas Senate Town Hall

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CNN is teaming up with Jubilee Media for a Texas Senate town hall with James Talarico, bringing the cable news network together with the digital media company behind conversation-driven series like “Surrounded.”

The “CNN & Jubilee Town Hall with James Talarico” will air live from Texas on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET and will be moderated by CNN anchor Erin Burnett, the network announced Monday.

Talarico will take questions from Burnett and a live audience of Texan voters who intend to cast ballots in November. The audience will include Democrats, Republicans and independent voters.

CNN said an invitation to participate in a separate town hall has also been extended to Republican candidate Ken Paxton.

The event marks the first partnership between CNN and Jubilee, pairing the cable network’s traditional candidate town hall format with a digital media company that has built a sizable audience around conversation-driven programming.

The collaboration is intended as the beginning of a broader creative partnership and is not structured solely around the Texas Senate race, a person familiar with the partnership told TheWrap. The two companies could collaborate on additional projects in the future.

Jubilee’s flagship series include “Surrounded,” “Middle Ground” and “Odd One Out.” The company says its programming generates more than 380 million monthly views across platforms, driven by a highly engaged Gen Z audience.

CNN and Jubilee said the partnership is aimed at fostering open dialogue, creating space for direct conversations and presenting voters with information ahead of the November midterm elections.

The town hall will air live on CNN and stream for CNN All Access and pay-TV subscribers through CNN.com and the network’s connected TV and mobile apps. It will also be available on demand following the broadcast and later on Jubilee’s YouTube channel.

The event will come just over three weeks before voters head to the polls for the Nov. 3 midterm elections.