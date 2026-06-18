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Jubilee Media Readies for ‘The Split,’ a News Show Led by Progressive and Conservative Gen Z Hosts | Exclusive

David Mauricio and Austin Julio Broughton will break down the biggest headlines of the week through their opposing worldviews, premiering June 28

David Mauricio and Austin Julio Broughton
David Mauricio and Austin Julio Broughton, hosts of "The Split" (Photo Credit: Jubilee Media)

Jubilee Media, the digital media company behind shows like “Surrounded” and “Odd One Out,” is expanding into news and culture programming with “The Split,” TheWrap has exclusively learned. The upcoming series will premiere on June 28 and pits two Gen Z hosts against each other — one conservative and one progressive — as they break down the headlines of the day.

The Republican viewpoint will be represented by Austin Julio Broughton, while David Mauricio will be the Democratic host. Both Mauricio and Broughton have appeared on Jubilee’s shows in the past. The first episode will premiere on June 28 and will be available to watch on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The confrontational format of “The Split” is designed to challenge the echo chambers that too often arise on social media. The series will balance news segments and audience interaction with lighter commentary on entertainment, sports and Internet culture.

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“Jubilee’s aim is to provoke human conversation, which means all of our formats are intentionally designed to foster active dialogue and include multiple perspectives,” founder/CEO Jason Y. Lee said on Thursday. “Younger audiences are looking to challenge assumptions and engage directly with the issues shaping their lives. We built ‘The Split’ around that idea, bringing people with different backgrounds into conversation around the stories shaping culture and the country each week.”

“The Split” fits nicely into Jubilee’s lineup of shows that are designed to make people with differing viewpoints debate and confront one another. Driven by a Gen Z audience, its shows and clips reach more than 380 million monthly views across platforms and consistently produce viral moments. It’s not unusual for a Jubilee-produced clip to drive the online cultural conversation for a week, whether it’s Jillian Michaels debating with body positivity activists or trad wives arguing with feminists about the role of women in society. Several major political fixtures have also appeared on Jubilee’s shows — including Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Ro Khanna, Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro.

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Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior reporter at TheWrap, covering the business and content of creators, streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

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