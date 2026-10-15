Ted Cruz Says He’s Had Trouble Hiring Because of His Support for Israel: ‘The Groyper Problem Is Real’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) has had trouble hiring people because of his support for Israel and the rise of antisemitism in the GOP.
In a new Wall Street Journal story, the Texas senator told Jack Butler that the younger base for the Republican Party has a growing antisemitism problem. People like Nick Fuentes are leading a white supremacy movement called “Groyperism” that is growing among GOP voters.
“The Groyper problem is real,” Cruz told Butler. “I’ve seen more antisemitism on the right in the last two years than at any point in my lifetime.”
Butler wrote, in his article, titled “Republicans Have a ‘Groyper’ Problem,” that there are troubling responses in Cruz’s replies on social media that hint to GOP voters leaning toward antisemitism. He also explained that he had troubles hiring for new positions on his staff because more and more Republicans can’t abide his Israel support.
“It’s not difficult to find my views on this topic,” Cruz said. “They are not a secret. I am not shy about it. If 50% of the people applying and saying, ‘I want to work for you,’ are expressing these sentiments, what do you think the 22-year-old staffer who’s working for a run-of-the-mill congressional member is expressing or not expressing?”
This latest pushback comes as other popular figures on the right speak out more and more against Israel and President Donald Trump’s support for the country. Chief among those going after the president for that support is Tucker Carlson. He’s been hard on Trump since the war with Iran began back in March, but in June he started posting more about Trump and Israel.
“It took a while, but Donald Trump has finally figured out that the biggest threat to his administration is Israel,” Carlson posted online.
Carlson’s views of Trump have gone south so fast this year that he even apologized on his show for helping him re-elected.
“So, I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences,” Tucker said. “We’ll be tormented by it for a long time — I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”