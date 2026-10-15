Ted Cruz Says He’s Had Trouble Hiring Because of His Support for Israel: ‘The Groyper Problem Is Real’

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Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) has had trouble hiring people because of his support for Israel and the rise of antisemitism in the GOP.

In a new Wall Street Journal story, the Texas senator told Jack Butler that the younger base for the Republican Party has a growing antisemitism problem. People like Nick Fuentes are leading a white supremacy movement called “Groyperism” that is growing among GOP voters.

“The Groyper problem is real,” Cruz told Butler. “I’ve seen more antisemitism on the right in the last two years than at any point in my lifetime.”