Jimmy Kimmel Unleashes on White House Spokesperson After Being Called ‘Devoid of Actual Talent’

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at White House spokesperson Davis Ingle after the latter called the late night host “devoid of actual talent.”

The comedian addressed the Trump administration’s latest jab during Thursday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he admitted that he wasn’t sure which late night joke set off the spokesman.

“The White House also issued a not so fabulous statement today about me in response to my monologue,” he said. “And to be honest, I’m not even sure which one pissed them off.”

Kimmel then read out the statement provided to media by Ingle, which read, “Jimmy Kimmel is a no-talent loser who has beclowned himself with tanking ratings and by spewing disgusting lies to his dwindling audience. He is so devoid of actual talent that nobody with any commonsense would ever watch him unless it was to laugh at his miserable failures.”

Here’s where Kimmel really zeroed in on the Trump staffer, throwing up a picture of Ingle and quipping, “And by the way, in case you’re wondering what a person who uses the word beclowned looks like, this is Davis Dingle.”

“You can see him here clicking on his pen moments before they buckled him into a booster seat on Air Force One,” Kimmel added. “I’m sorry you don’t think I have talent, Davis. Maybe you’ll like this one. Give it a chance.”

Kimmel then tee’d up his next dig criticizing members of the Trump administration. “Okay, here we go. What do Katie Zacharia and Pete Hegseth have in common?” Kimmel asked his crowd. “Neither one of them can pass a bar. Come on. That’s solid, right?”

The late night host further taunted Ingle by noting before a clip of Trump: “If you didn’t like that, you will for sure like this moment of beclownment because this guy is funny.”

Play video

In the footage, the president can be seen calling his second term the “golden age of America” and declaring he’ll end the Iran War when he “want[s] it to end.”

Kimmel responded to this clip by calling on his viewers to vote in the midterm elections, “Let’s show the same level of passion for the midterms as we showed to that fight Kelly Clarkson had with a bird in a store.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.