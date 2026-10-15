Jimmy Kimmel Bungles Joke About Trump’s Midterm Campaigning: ‘Not Even Going to Attempt That Again’

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Jimmy Kimmel stumbled over his latest jab at Donald Trump, failing to cleanly deliver the punchline poking fun at the president’s midterm campaigning.

During Wednesday’s monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian weighed in on Trump’s recent visits to Arizona and Montana, where he campaigned for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. However, while trying to make a jab at Trump’s health while recapping the president’s visits west, Kimmel found himself struggling to get out the punchline.

“Lollapaloozer had two campaign stops today in Arizona and Montana,” he told his studio audience. “You know, it used to be when an 80-year-old traveled between Montana and Arizona, it was to treat their tuberculosis.”