Jimmy Kimmel Calls Guillermo’s ‘DWTS’ Elimination an ‘Outrage,’ Suggests Legal Action: ‘What a Kick in the Mirrorballs’

Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo met the end of the “Dancing With the Stars” road on Tuesday night, and Kimmel himself was outraged. In fact, he immediately wondered if Guillermo and partner Witney Carson would accept the results, or take legal action.
As he has taken to doing during Guillermo’s time on the ABC competition, Kimmel made sure to touch on his sidekick’s latest dance during his monologue. On Tuesday, Guillermo and Carson danced a salsa to Bad Bunny (the theme of the night was Super Bowl), and to Kimmel’s eyes, it was an 11 out of 10.
“But, let’s see what those radical, left-wing, lunatic judges had to say,” Kimmel joked.
At that, a clip of Guillermo’s scores began playing, in which he earned 22 out of 40 — two 5s and two 6s. Despite being his highest score yet, it wasn’t enough to save the duo, and Kimmel’s sidekick was eliminated.
“What a kick in the mirrorballs,” Kimmel joked as his audience booed the outcome.
The ABC host then went live to Carson and Guillermo to get their thoughts on everything that happened.
“First of all, this is on outrage,” Kimmel prefaced. “An absolute — will you accept the results or will you take legal action?”
The late night host was, obviously, likening the dancing duo to President Trump, and they rolled right with it. They are ready to take legal action.
You can watch Kimmel’s full reaction in the video above.