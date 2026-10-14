Jimmy Kimmel Calls Guillermo’s ‘DWTS’ Elimination an ‘Outrage,’ Suggests Legal Action: ‘What a Kick in the Mirrorballs’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo met the end of the “Dancing With the Stars” road on Tuesday night, and Kimmel himself was outraged. In fact, he immediately wondered if Guillermo and partner Witney Carson would accept the results, or take legal action.

As he has taken to doing during Guillermo’s time on the ABC competition, Kimmel made sure to touch on his sidekick’s latest dance during his monologue. On Tuesday, Guillermo and Carson danced a salsa to Bad Bunny (the theme of the night was Super Bowl), and to Kimmel’s eyes, it was an 11 out of 10.

“But, let’s see what those radical, left-wing, lunatic judges had to say,” Kimmel joked.