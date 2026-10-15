Fox News’ Brit Hume Questions If Trump ‘Should Be Out There Front and Center’ Amid Dismal Polls

New polls from Fox News are in, and they aren’t looking great for President Donald Trump.

Fox News’ Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume appeared alongside Bret Baier on Wednesday to break down the latest polls, which see a dip in both Trump’s approval rating and voters’ overall confidence in the Republican Party in a number of key areas.

“His approval rating is, what, 36%?” Hume asked, supported by a graphic that showed a disapproval rating of 64% for Trump’s job performance.

“That means you might get 36% of the vote out, but look, 64% disapprove, that is really bad at this stage when he’s out there front and center, and it may raise the question in the minds of some people of whether he should be out there front and center the way he is given his standing,” he continued. “So I think it’s a tough situation for the Republicans. They may be able to overcome it, but it won’t be easy.”

Hume’s point was underscored by a number of polls shared by Fox News, surveying registered voters from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12. One set showed that voters believed Democrats would better handle foreign policy (54% in favor of Democrats), gas prices (55%) and inflation/prices (57%) at this stage. As Baier pointed out, these are places where Republicans have largely been leading.

“Those are the three major issues right there, and, you know, the Republicans are way under water by any number of points there, the polls reflect,” Hume said. “The polling is similar about the president himself.”

You can watch the full clip below.

Hume: Trump’s approval rating is, what, 36%? That's really bad when he's out there front and center. And it may raise the question in the minds of some people whether he should be out there front and center. pic.twitter.com/zfsohEKga8 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2026

Fox News shared another poll taken among registered Republican voters from Oct. 9 to 12, highlighting a 76% approval rating for the president. This number is in sharp decline from March 2025 (92% approval), September 2025 (88%) and September 2026 (79%). Hume asserted that these numbers throw into question whether Trump should be the face of his party during the pivotal midterm elections.

“He’s out there saying he wants everybody to act like he’s on the ballot,” Hume said. “Well, that’s fine if you’re simply trying to turn out Republicans, but the polling that we now have show that his support among Republicans has diminished since Election Day.”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.