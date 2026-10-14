Piers Morgan Slams Trump Over ‘Appallingly Tasteless’ AI Tiger Video: ‘Delete It’

Piers Morgan slammed President Trump‘s AI-generated video of himself fighting a tiger, calling it “appallingly tasteless” on Wednesday, days after the death of 23-year-old William Chapman this past weekend.
On Saturday, Chapman entered the enclosure of a tiger named Altai at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, England. The tiger attacked him and he was pronounced dead at the scene. In the wake of the tragedy, representatives for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park have already announced that Altai will not be euthanized.
Local authorities continue investigating how Chapman managed to enter the enclosure in the first place.
On Tuesday, Trump posted footage of the attack on his Truth Social account, writing, “Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT.” His post was reshared on X by The White House’s official Rapid Response account.
Hours later, the president shared a caption-less, AI-generated video of himself fighting Altai in place of Chapman. In the video, he tackles and wrestles the tiger before hugging it, all while “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” plays. Morgan called out the post, which is still live on Truth Social, just hours after Trump posted it.
“This is appallingly tasteless,” Morgan wrote. “Delete it, President @realDonaldTrump.”
This is appallingly tasteless. Delete it, President @realDonaldTrump .— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 14, 2026
The British political commentator is not the only person who has condemned Trump’s post in the hours since it was shared online.
English broadcaster Kay Burley wrote, “This is not OK,” in response to Trump’s AI-generated video, while the official Republicans Against Trump account advised on X that someone needs to “take Grandpa’s phone away.” Liberal political commentator Harry Sisson called the video proof that Trump is “demented and mentally unwell.”
The South Yorkshire Police department has urged members of the public not to share or repost footage of the attack that killed Chapman. His family has additionally asked that the videos not be shared online anymore.
As of this writing, Trump has nonetheless kept his posts up.