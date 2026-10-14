Piers Morgan Slams Trump Over ‘Appallingly Tasteless’ AI Tiger Video: ‘Delete It’

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Piers Morgan slammed President Trump‘s AI-generated video of himself fighting a tiger, calling it “appallingly tasteless” on Wednesday, days after the death of 23-year-old William Chapman this past weekend.

On Saturday, Chapman entered the enclosure of a tiger named Altai at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, England. The tiger attacked him and he was pronounced dead at the scene. In the wake of the tragedy, representatives for the Yorkshire Wildlife Park have already announced that Altai will not be euthanized.

Local authorities continue investigating how Chapman managed to enter the enclosure in the first place.