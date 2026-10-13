‘Morning Joe’ Tells Trump to ‘Stop Bowing Down’ to Putin: ‘Start Doing Your Job’

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed President Trump over his plan to import diesel fuel from Russia, telling him Tuesday to “stop bowing down” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and “start doing your job.”
“When you’re defending Vladimir Putin, an ex-KGB agent who is committing war crimes by the day, I’m not sure how you sleep at night,” Scarborough said, adding, “This phenomenon, though, has historical parallels. It was 89 years ago this month, in October 1937, that the former King of England walked up the steps of Adolf Hitler’s mountain retreat in Bavaria. The Duke of Windsor had given up the throne less than a year earlier, but he toured German factories, inspected the SS and was photographed greeting the Führer.”
“Britain aristocrats like the Astors and Lord Halifax thought Hitler was a man they could do business with. Does that sound familiar?” Scarborough continued. “History remembers them now as morally vacuous opportunists who looked at a tyrant who was devouring his neighbors. The only thing they saw? A business partner. The parallels with Trump are too on point.”
Scarborough went on to push back against Trump’s insistence that his Russian deal will lower gas prices in America.
“It won’t. The first shipment is only about 2.2 million barrels, and America burns through more than that every day,” the “Morning Joe” host explained. “It’s not going to lower gas prices in America, but it will help Putin kill innocents in Ukraine, a country Trump has always hated.”
You can check out the full “Morning Joe” segment yourself in the video below.
Scarborough further lambasted Trump for “aping” Putin’s “talking points” and refusing to demonstrate the strength that Americans and many around the world expect from the U.S. president.
“This weak president [is] attacking Ukrainian freedom fighters and perversely calling for new leadership in Kyiv. We do need new leadership, Mr. President, but not in Ukraine,” Scarborough argued, remarking, “Donald, I’ve known you a long time, and I know you don’t read history, so let me tell you how this story ends. The Duke of Windsor ended up a footnote, a cautionary tale in a fancy suit, forever assigned to the dustbin of British history.”
“Your time to finally do the right thing in Ukraine, Mr. President, it’s running out,” Scarborough concluded. “Stop bowing down to Putin and start doing your job.”