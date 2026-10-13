‘Morning Joe’ Tells Trump to ‘Stop Bowing Down’ to Putin: ‘Start Doing Your Job’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed President Trump over his plan to import diesel fuel from Russia, telling him Tuesday to “stop bowing down” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and “start doing your job.”

“When you’re defending Vladimir Putin, an ex-KGB agent who is committing war crimes by the day, I’m not sure how you sleep at night,” Scarborough said, adding, “This phenomenon, though, has historical parallels. It was 89 years ago this month, in October 1937, that the former King of England walked up the steps of Adolf Hitler’s mountain retreat in Bavaria. The Duke of Windsor had given up the throne less than a year earlier, but he toured German factories, inspected the SS and was photographed greeting the Führer.”

“Britain aristocrats like the Astors and Lord Halifax thought Hitler was a man they could do business with. Does that sound familiar?” Scarborough continued. “History remembers them now as morally vacuous opportunists who looked at a tyrant who was devouring his neighbors. The only thing they saw? A business partner. The parallels with Trump are too on point.”