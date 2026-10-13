Lawrence O’Donnell Labels Trump a ‘Pathological Liar’ Over Russian Oil Deal, Ukraine Cease-Fire

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MS NOW anchor Lawrence O’Donnell labeled President Trump a “pathological liar” on Monday night over the president’s attempts to purchase diesel fuel from Vladimir Putin and force through an “energy cease-fire” between Russia and Ukraine.

“There is bipartisan outrage at Donald Trump’s newest attempt to help Vladimir Putin, which happens to involve violating American law,” O’Donnell noted during Monday night’s episode of “The Last Word,” adding: “Donald Trump wants the United States to buy diesel fuel from Russia, which is currently against the law in this country, thanks to sanctions laws against Russia passed by Congress.”

“The Trump deal would help Russia continue its war against Ukraine,” he explained. The deal itself has been met with criticism and pushback from Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In response, Trump told reporters on Saturday that he believes it is “time for Ukraine to get a new president,” which O’Donnell noted is something he has “never” said about Russia.