‘DWTS’ Week 5: Julia Stiles Throws It Back to ‘Save the Last Dance’ With JLo Hip Hop Jazz Routine

The following story contains spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Dancing With the Stars” celebrated iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show performances with special guest appearances from NFL stars and guest judge Joe Buck on the show’s first-ever Super Bowl night.

Joe Buck, host of ABC‘s Monday Night Football, served as the first guest judge of the season. He was also joined by a few NFL stars, who previously appeared on the dance competition series, including Emmitt Smith (Season 3 winner), Donald Driver (Season 14 winner), DeMarcus Ware and Danny Amendola.

Tonight’s dances included hits from Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Usher and more. One couple did have to go home. In a shocking elimination, Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson were sent home. Though the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star consistently earned the lowest scores of the competition, he and his pregnant dance partner had a massive fanbase online.

The judges Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba noted several times during the night that this cast was exceptionally competitive for Season 35.

Maura Higgins opened up the show with a powerful tango to Rihanna’s hit “Only Girl (In the World” with her partner Mark Ballas. In her package ahead of her dance, the “Love Island” alum revealed that she had a neck injury that had persisted for the past few weeks. However her dance, which featured many sharp head movements, went off without a hitch. Bruno Tonioli said the reality star “makes it look easy.” Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough wanted more attack from the star as she moves onto the Latin dance styles.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

On the heels of the inaugural Banana Bowl, Jackson Olson prepared for his salsa to “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars. He and his partner Emma Slater squeezed in rehearsal in between travel for the baseball playoff game. Even though he lost his game, Inaba said he brought the energy for his salsa. Hough said it was his best dance of the competition so far.

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn channeled “champion energy” for her samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William. Her fiery routine with Pasha Pashkov caught the judges attention, specifically how she weaved a flashy scarf section with traditional samba rolls. Inaba used Gen Z slang, saying that “she ate.”

“It was hot,” Monday Night Football commentator Buck said. “Am I allowed to say that?”

“Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron wowed with his “Dirty Dancing” inspired jazz routine with his partner Sharna Burgess. His routine to “The Time (Dirty Bit)” by the Black Eyed Peas incorporated the iconic lift from the 80s movie as well as energetic group sections with the “DWTS” troupe. Hough said he was “so impressed” with the reality star’s improvement during the competition. Inaba said she even enjoyed the lifts, praising the star for lifting and setting down his partner correctly. The college football player told Julianne Hough it was his dream to get commentated on by Joe Buck – even if it was in the ballroom.

Connor Wood stumbled through his samba to “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira feat. Wycleaf Jean. The comedian said that learning the routine felt “impossible” but he wants to stay in the competition. He opened the routine by tearing off his regular pants to reveal his samba fringe pants. Buck said that America loves you because you are fun and relatable. Inaba said it was a lot of content but not a lot of content and technique, and Hough said that the energy was a 10 but the timing and weight transfer needed significant work.

Julia Stiles paid homage to her “Save the Last Dance” choreography with her jazz / hip-hop routine to “Jenny from the Block [Track Masters Remix]” by Jennifer Lopez. Her partner Ezra Sosa incorporated a solo moment for his partner to show off her hip-hop and ballet skills from the movie. Tonioli said it was her best dance so far. Hough even brought the actress in for a hug to congratulate her on the routine.

“I’d been wanting to do that for 25 years,” Stiles said before receiving her scores.

LEADERBOARD: Week 5

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy: 36

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach: 36

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov: 34

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas: 33

Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa: 33

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson: 33

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater: 31

Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess: 30

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik: 29

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold: 25

Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson: 22