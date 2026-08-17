‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Enters Season 35 Ballroom 5 Months Pregnant: ‘I Don’t Want to Hide It’

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“Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson, Season 34’s mirrorball champion, will be the first professional dancer to compete pregnant on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

She will hit the ballroom floor with previously announced celebrity contestant “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez. Carson made the announcement on “Good Morning America” Monday.

The two-time mirrorball champion has two sons with her husband Carson McAllister, ages five and three. On “GMA,” she added that she was grateful to be welcomed back to the show during this stage of motherhood.

“So my plan is to, as long as the baby is healthy and as long as I’m doing well, then we will compete again on this season on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ which is very exciting because I love being a mom more than anything, and I also love to dance,” Carson said in an interview with People. “I love both. And so if I can do both, then that’s what I want to do.”

She added that being the first professional dancer to compete being this far along in her term is “scary but also exciting.” Carson revealed she is four months pregnant — which will put her at five months as Season 35 premieres Sept. 15.

“I want to feel empowered. I want to see what my body can do. And hopefully Guillermo will be right there beside me and we can work as a team,” Carson said on “GMA.”

The professional dancer also clarified that she does not plan to shy away from her baby bump on the show.

“I don’t want to hide it. I am so proud to be a woman, to be creating life and growing this human,” she added. “I’m so proud of it, and I’m gonna kick butt while doing it. Let’s go.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will air a two-night premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+ and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Other previously announced celebrity competitors include “Traitors” alums Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins, as well as Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson. “DWTS” also announced that “Dancing With the Stars Jr.” alum Kamri Peterson will join the series on the troupe.

The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 2, on “Good Morning America.”