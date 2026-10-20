Indiana Democrat Admits to Drinking Before Viral Interview: ‘I Had 3 Beers’

Jaime West, the Democratic candidate for Fayette County Council District 4 who went viral for a slurred television interview in which she vowed to fire “all Republicans,” has admitted to drinking “a couple beers” before appearing on camera.

West appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday, where she was asked point-blank by host Piers Morgan if she had consumed any alcohol before sitting down for the interview on the local Indiana outlet TV3.

“I’m going to be completely straight with you, a lot of people assumed you might have had a drink before you did that interview,” Morgan said to West. “Did you?”

West quickly copped to drinking before the sit down, noting, “I had a Coors Light. I had a beer.”

After Morgan pressed West to clarify whether she had one beer or more, she responded, “Maybe a couple … I was nervous, okay?!”

“I get it. We’ve all had a drink when we’re nervous,” Morgan countered. “Here’s your chance to be completely honest and transparent. How many beers did you have?”

“Alright, three,” she admitted. “What do you want me to say, man? I had three beers.”

However, West defended that she was “not that intoxicated” for the sit down, claiming she knew what she was “talking about” when it came to “Indiana politics.”

At this moment, Morgan asked West whether she had imbibed before their interview.

“Have you had any beers before this interview?” he asked.

“No,” she responded.

“You’re completely sober?” Morgan questioned again.

West’s answer? “Yep.”

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Morgan then asked West whether she regretted some of her “inflammatory” comments – including calling all Republicans “racist and dumb” – in her now-viral interview.

“No, I say it all the time,” she said, doubling down on her headline-making remarks. “I’m not friends with them. I don’t like them.”

She added: “They voted for all of this that’s happening and to our country. We have a constitutional crisis. We have an illegal war going on.”

Per West, she has “every right to be angry,” adding, “and so does every American.”

Watch West’s full “Piers Morgan Uncensored” interview above.