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Ann Hornaday, Chief Film Critic at the Washington Post, Dies at 66

The Pulitzer Prize finalist’s longtime employer reports she succumbed to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, on Sunday

Ann Hornaday attends the "Who Says? Underrepresented Voices In Film Criticism" panel discussion at Roosevelt Ballroom on Nov. 11, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images)
Ann Hornaday attends the "Who Says? Underrepresented Voices In Film Criticism" panel discussion at Roosevelt Ballroom on Nov. 11, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images)
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Ann Hornaday, the longtime Washington Post film critic has died, according to the Post. She was 66.

The Pulitzer Prize finalist’s longtime employer reports she succumbed to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, on Sunday, according to her husband.

Over her 20 year career at the Post, she wrote hundreds of reviews for the Washington Post and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2008.

“For many years, Post readers were blessed by Ann’s informed, insightful, warm, accessible, and totally unique voice,” Washington Post Executive Editor Matt Murray said in a statement. “Reading her work was like talking with a close — if much more knowledgeable — friend.”

She was an early supporter of filmmakers such as Ryan Coogler, Greta Gerwig, Alexander Payne and Tom McCarthy, and was a regular reviewer on “PBS NewsHour.”

Hornaday considered “The Hurt Locker” the best film she ever reviewed, and her review of “There Will Be Blood” was part of her Pulitzer finalist submission.

In 2017, she published “Talking Pictures,” a guide to watching movies with a more discerning eye. She finished a book about the making of “All the President’s Men,” which is tentatively slated for release in 2028.

More to come…

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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