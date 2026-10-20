Fox Legal Chief Adam Ciongoli Sets Exit, Nicholas Trutanich to Be General Counsel

Adam Ciongoli, Fox Corporation’s chief legal and policy officer, is stepping down from his role in December, the company shared on Monday.

Ciongoli, who stepped into the executive role back in 2023, will not be renewing his contract with the company and will exit his position Dec. 1. Ciongoli will then transition into a special advisor position, serving through June 2028.



Additionally, Nicholas Trutanich, who currently serves as executive vice president and principal deputy general counsel, will be promoted to general counsel upon Ciongoli’s Dec. 1 departure. Trutanich will report to executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

“I’d like to thank Adam for his many immense contributions over the last three years,” Murdoch said in a statement Monday. “I deeply appreciate his service to FOX and am grateful that he will continue to serve FOX as a special advisor.”

He added: “Nick Trutanich has been a critical member of the FOX team since joining the Company five years ago and will bring deep legal, litigation and compliance experience to this expanded role. We look forward to Nick’s leadership.”

Ciongoli shared his own statement, noting it had been “a privilege and an honor to be a part of the FOX family,” adding, “and I have especially valued my relationships with Lachlan and our talented colleagues.”

He noted that he looked “forward to continuing to work with Lachlan and FOX as a special advisor to help this great company in its continued successes.”

On his new general counsel role, Trutanich said he was “honored” by the appointment, adding, “It is an exciting time of growth and innovation at FOX, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the Company to advance our goals.”

Trutanich joined Fox as its chief ethics and compliance officer in 2021. He most recently served as executive vice president, principal deputy general counsel, leading the Fox’s litigation and ethics and compliance functions.

Before joining Fox, Trutanich served as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada from 2019 to 2021, as well as held senior roles at the Nevada Attorney General’s Office and served as a federal prosecutor within the U.S. Department of Justice.

As part of the transition, Fox also shared that Kristopher Jones, executive vice president and head of government relations, will report directly to John Nallen, the president and chief operating officer starting on Dec. 1.