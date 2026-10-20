Jon Stewart Dares ‘Daily Show’ Crowd to ‘Cancel Me’ After Biting Dig at US Voters

Jon Stewart dared his “Daily Show” audience to “cancel” him after a biting joke at the expense of U.S. voters.

During Monday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” Stewart touched on the riots in France, which saw demonstrators voicing concern for cost of living and fuel prices caused by the Iran War.

“Holy s–t. In France, they’ve burned down an entire city because of a war they didn’t start and aren’t even any part of,” Stewart said while recapping the events. “And here, in the country that started the war, we’re not even sure we’re going to get to take back the House.”

He added: “I mean, we’re so mad about this war, we might vote.”

As the “Daily Show” editors cut to an image of the fire-filled protest in France, Stewart doubled down on his criticism. “Our country happens to be flame retardant – or one of those two words,” Stewart quipped as his studio audience erupted into laughter and applause.

Stewart briefly walked back the comment, telling his in-studio crowd, “I wouldn’t even encourage that. Honestly, even I would cancel me for that one.”

This prompted another round of laughter from Stewart’s audience, signaling the comedian to move on to his next talking point: the U.S.-Russia energy deal.

Specifically, Stewart recapped how Trump struck an energy ceasefire with Ukraine and Russia, only for Russian President Vladimir Putin to strike a power plant in Kharkiv hours later.

“Well, luckily, just one month ago, Trump signed into law the Lindsey O. Graham – I don’t want to tell you what the O stands for,” Stewart said before joking, “Oh!”

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After the “Daily Show” audience broke out into a fit of laughter, Stewart then flipped the script, saying, “Settle down. No, you know what? I’m canceling you people for that one.”

He then continued: “The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, it will penalize anyone who buys Russian oil … That was one month ago. Take that, Vladimir. President Trump is smartly recognizing the role Putin’s war [with Ukraine] has played in rising energy prices, even though, obviously, from the math that I showed you earlier, it’s really not about that. But still, nevertheless, we will not waiver.”

In typical “Daily Show” fashion, the show then cut to news footage explaining how Trump “waived sanctions on Russian fuel sales.”

Watch Stewart’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.