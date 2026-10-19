Jon Stewart Will Continue Hosting ‘The Daily Show’ Through 2028

Jon Stewart isn’t leaving “The Daily Show” anytime soon. Stewart will host the Comedy Central original through December 2028 and will continue to executive produce the series.

Stewart will maintain his schedule of hosting on Mondays. The rest of the episodes will be shared by hosts Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic. Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt are also part of the News Team for “The Daily Show.” In addition to Stewart, showrunner Jen Flanz also EPs alongside Stewart’s longtime manager, James “Baby Doll” Dixon.

“Jon Stewart is a generational talent and ‘The Daily Show’ continues to be one of the most influential franchises on television and a cornerstone of Comedy Central,” said George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award winning news team.”

This news comes after “The Daily Show” won two Emmys in September and hit an eight-year viewership high. In the third quarter of this year, the series was the most watched it’s been since 2018 among audiences two years old or older. Additionally, the series’ social channels have surpassed last year’s viewership benchmarks, scoring 1.9 billion views. “The Daily Show” stands as the most-viewed cable program across social media in 2026.

The renewal also comes as late night is in a precarious place. Before Skydance acquired Paramount last year, CBS announced it would be cancelling “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The official reason for the cancellation was for financial reasons, but many fans and industry professionals criticized the move, speculating that the show was axed due to Colbert’s comments about President Donald Trump. Colbert’s firing left many with a bad taste in their mouths, especially since Skydance also owns Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and now HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — two major players in late night. However, renewing Stewart’s contract shows that Skydance is invested in the late night genre, regardless of what these hosts may say about the current administration.

New episodes of “The Daily Show” air weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+.