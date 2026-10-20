Jimmy Fallon Takes Aim at Melania Trump, Stuns ‘Tonight Show’ Crowd While Recapping Katie Zacharia’s Firing

Jimmy Fallon stunned his “Tonight Show” audience with a jab at first lady Melania Trump while recapping White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia’s firing.

During Monday’s monologue for “The Tonight Show,” the late night host touched on the short-lived tenure of Zacharia as President Donald Trump’s press secretary.

“The midterm elections are just 15 days away. Yeah, that’s not a lot of time. That’s only three White House press secretaries from now,” Fallon started off Monday’s monologue. “Yeah, everyone’s talking about this, President Trump fired his new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, after just five days on the job. It’s not good when the edible arrangement you got on your first day is still edible on your last day.”

He added: “Meanwhile, Kimberly Guilfoyle was like, ‘Hey, thanks for changing the subject.’ She spent just five days in the White House. On the bright side, Melania was like, ‘That’s five more than me.’”

The “Tonight Show” crowd didn’t appear to love that last dig at the first lady, as Fallon’s studio audience could be heard laughing, groaning and gasping all at once. However, the comedian quickly moved on from the jab, instead zeroing in on FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Five days. Kash Patel was like, ‘Damn, I’ve had hangovers last longer than that,” Fallon further quipped.

The “Tonight Show” host then read aloud the “job application” for the next press secretary hopeful, prompting plenty of laughs from the audience.

“Of course, now Trump needs a new press secretary, and we got to look at the questions on the official White House job application,” Fallon said. “Check these out. First up, there’s, ‘Are you free for the next five days?’ Up next, there’s, ‘Do you look a little like Ivanka?’ Then there’s, ‘Is the word attorney on your LinkedIn profile in quotes?’”

“Sure. Next up is, ‘Did you audition for the Baywatch reboot?’” he continued. “Then there’s, ‘Just curious. Where do you stand on the whole Kelly Clarkson bird thing?’ Up next is, ‘Are you comfortable traveling in an airport catering truck?’ That’s important, you know. Then there’s, ‘Are you fluent in Spanish? If si, you’re already fired.’”

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At that dig, Fallon’s studio crowd erupted into laughter, giving the comedian a couple beats to tee up his next biting quips.

“Up next, there’s, ‘On a scale from one to Mitch McConnell, how often do you freeze when asked basic questions?’” Fallon stated. “And finally, there’s, ‘Are you available to train your replacement next week?’ Well, it’s usually a good question. These are good questions.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.