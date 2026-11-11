Owen Wilson Helps Timothy Olyphant Interrupt Seth Meyers Yet Again: ‘On With the Show!’

Timothy Olyphant called in some reinforcements for his Tuesday appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” recruiting “Stick” co-star Owen Wilson to help him cheekily interrupt Meyers’ introduction of him yet again.

Meyers was mere seconds into teeing up his interview with Olyphant when Wilson appeared with a false promise of “nothing gimmicky” tonight, which Meyers attempted to hold him to. “So this is a promise, an Owen Wilson promise, that he’s not going to mess around with me?” the “Late Night” host asked.

“Yes. No bells and whistles. It’s going to live and die on the interview tonight. That’s it,” Wilson vowed, even as a smirking Olyphant stood behind him and revealed that he had already hijacked Meyers’ cue cards and written his own introduction (for himself).

“Owen, this is the sort of stuff historically he does,” Meyers informed Wilson. “He writes his own introduction and then I don’t know and then I gotta read it.”

“Well, go ahead with that, because that one, you know, that one’s done. But for the rest of it, it’s going to be just more on the straight and narrow,” Wilson responded, advising Meyers, “But just don’t be nervous, Seth. Because I think the reason why he didn’t tell you is because he’s scared he’s going to let you down because he knows you love when he kind of comes out with the razzmatazz. But tonight, it’s going to be a bit more buttoned down.”

“I shouldn’t be harsh on him because you’re saying this comes from a place of nerves?” Meyers asked.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes. Exactly,” Wilson replied. “But go ahead. On with the show!”

Later, Olyphant and Meyers tried to move forward with their interview. However, the duo were interrupted by Wilson, who stood on the other side of the stage silently watching them until they invited him to join the conversation.

“Let me just say, Owen, I’ve been a fan for a long time,” Meyers told his surprise guest. “It’s very exciting. This is your first time here, and, obviously, it’s a little bittersweet for me to have to share it with Tim.”

“Yeah, me too,” Wilson told the “Late Night” host, to Olyphant’s astonishment.

The trio went on discuss their favorites of each other’s screen performances, with Olyphant’s turn in “Stick” getting a shout out from Wilson and Olyphant spotlighting Wilson’s performance in Wes Anderson’s “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

“Do you guys have a favorite role of mine?” Meyers inquired.

“Where was it that you played like a newscaster?” Olyphant responded, to which Meyers incredulously asked, “Are you talking about Weekend Update?!?”

“Yes! That’s it!” Olyphant confirmed.