Seth Meyers Questions Trump’s Claim He and Biden Could’ve Been Good Friends Outside Politics: ‘How Would They Even Have Met?’

In his upcoming memoir, former President Joe Biden reveals that President Trump opined that they could have been good friends, if not for politics. But Seth Meyers isn’t buying that for a second.
During his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host teased the new excerpt, in which Biden reportedly details his Oval Office meeting with President Trump after the 2024 election. Apparently, during that meeting, Trump told Biden they would have been good friends, “if it weren’t for politics.”
“What? How would they even have met?” Meyers questioned.
“Do you really think this guy would be allowed on the Amtrak Quiet Car?” he added, pulling up a photo of Trump mid-bellow.
Elsewhere in his monologue, Meyers scoffed at Trump for questioning the legitimacy of the midterm election results, in which Democrats swept key races nationwide.
“Oh yeah, because there’s no way someone as qualified as Darlene Graham could have lost,” Meyers joked. “She’s someone’s sister!”
The “Late Night” host also had a laugh at Republican representative Thomas Massie bringing articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth, and calling the Secretary of Defense by his full legal name on the House floor, including his middle name.
“Oh man, you know someone’s mad when they call you your full name,” Meyers joked. “Even today, if my mom called me Seth Adam Myers, I would go straight to my room.”
Ultimately, the impeachment did not pass, in part due to absence of Democratic representatives.
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.