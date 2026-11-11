Seth Meyers Questions Trump’s Claim He and Biden Could’ve Been Good Friends Outside Politics: ‘How Would They Even Have Met?’

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In his upcoming memoir, former President Joe Biden reveals that President Trump opined that they could have been good friends, if not for politics. But Seth Meyers isn’t buying that for a second.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host teased the new excerpt, in which Biden reportedly details his Oval Office meeting with President Trump after the 2024 election. Apparently, during that meeting, Trump told Biden they would have been good friends, “if it weren’t for politics.”