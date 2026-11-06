Seth Meyers Writes 3-Page Response to JD Vance’s Midterm Explanation Post

Vice President JD Vance offered a lengthy social media post on Wednesday morning to explain why Republicans lost so brutally in the midterms so, on Thursday night, Seth Meyers responded with a 3-page message of his own.

The NBC host read his rebuttal during his “A Closer Look” segment, after he played a clip of a CNN anchor revealing Vance’s post on-air. Printed out, the message was multiple pages. While some have criticized Vance for writing the post like he’s a pundit, rather than the VP, Meyers offered praise.

“You know, whatever you think of the vice president, you got to give him some credit,” Meyers said. “He sat down, took the time to write a thoughtful reflection on the political landscape and his party’s failings, and we should applaud him for that. In fact, I’ve written a lengthy and nuanced response. I hope you will bear with me here.”

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With that, Meyers brought out a small stack of papers — three, in total. Of course, it was still a relatively short message.

“No one’s,” Meyers read off the first page.

“F–king,” off the second.

“Buying it,” he finished with a laugh.

Meyers took particular issue with the fact that Vance largely blamed the war in Iran for Republican losses in his post.

“You’re like a guy partying in the streets of New York with a brand new Knicks jersey over your old Spurs one,” Meyers joked. “You don’t get to be against the war now, right months later, now that it’s clear everyone else hates it, especially since you spent all of that time supporting it.”

As a reminder of that support, the late night host played several clips of Vance backing the war, and in fact initially pushing back against even calling it a war. So no, Meyers isn’t putting much stock into the vice president’s post.