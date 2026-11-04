JD Vance Takes to Twitter to Explain ‘The Real Reason We Lost’

Vice President JD Vance thinks he knows why the Trump administration lost enough MAGA support for the midterm elections to end in a Blue Tsunami — and the reason is “obvious to almost everyone.”

The morning after President Donald Trump and his cohorts saw Democrats sweep many races in traditionally Republican states, VP Vance offered some thoughtful introspection on the “real reason” they lost. Essentially, he broke it down to four major concerns shared by most Americans:

End the war

Focus on cost of living/inflation

Put America First

Change our relationship to Israel

“Our voters did show up. In Florida, for example, the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024. Undoubtedly there were places we could have done better on turnout. But the main problem is not turnout,” Vance wrote Wednesday on X. “The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026.”

“There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is. One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn’t sharp enough down the stretch. I’m sure that’s true,” he added. “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.”

One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay,” Vance continued. “Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

His comments came hours after Trump admitted he was willing to work across the aisle in order to avoid spending the next two years on a constant veto spree, while also placing the blame for his party’s defeat on Fox News.

“I remain hopeful about our country. To the people who are pissed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview,” Vance concluded. “To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country.”

Indeed, the Democrats are projected to flip both the House and the Senate following major victories in states like Texas, North Carolina, Kansas and Maine, just to name a few.