Trump Says Fox News ‘Bears the Responsibility’ for GOP’s Midterm Election Losses

Donald Trump blamed Fox News for the GOP’s sweeping midterm election losses, declaring that the conservative news network “bears the responsibility” for the “Blue Tsunami.”

Shortly after it was projected that the Senate would flip for the Democrats alongside the House of Representatives, Trump took to Truth Social and zeroed in on Fox News, writing, “Fox News bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse.”

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump vowed to “become a Political Pundit,” promising to share “the reasons these Candidates won and lost!”

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

These comments echoed Trump and the White House’s earlier remarks, which deflected blame away from the president. Specifically, Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier Tuesday evening, “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.” This was similar to the statement the White House gave CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, which read: “President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballots than the candidates did themselves … President Trump was not on the ballot and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot.”

Trump’s criticism of Fox News came hours after the president railed against the news network for its pre-election coverage.

“Watching the Pre-Election Results on Fox News, but I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov’s voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it’s the voice that gets me,” he wrote. “Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I’ll be back later!”

Later in the evening, Trump circled back and offered up more criticism for Fox News. “The Fox News Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “Every question is a hit job, and every answer is ‘BULLS–T!’ This has been going on for years.”

He didn’t stop there, however.

“Fox News Ratings are way down (27%!) because they’re spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats,” he bemoaned in a third post. “All of those people who used to watch Fox, and no longer do, get it. It’s them, not me — My numbers are better than they have ever been.”

He added: “The new CNN Poll stated that ‘TRUMP’ is at 99% among Republicans and, among Republican Presidents, ‘TRUMP’ is at 53%, compared to Ronald Reagan at 18%, and Abraham Lincoln at 8%! Fox knows this, and so does everyone else!”