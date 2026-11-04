Democrats’ ‘Blue Tsunami’ Midterm Wins Celebrated as ‘Republican Red Wedding’

With Democrats projected to win both the House and Senate after Tuesday’s midterms, many took to social media to celebrate the GOP’s loss as a “Republican Red Wedding.”
The decisive wins across swing states including Texas and North Carolina delivered a major setback to President Donald Trump midway through his second term.
The takeover will give Democrats the power to potentially block much of Trump’s legislative agenda, act as guard dogs for his administration and launch congressional investigations, ending two years of unified Republican control in Washington. Trump himself responded initially to the House flip shortly after it was reported by shuffling the blame away from himself.
“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president later congratulated Democrats in a statement to CBS News, saying that he’s looking forward to working with them.
Democrats, meanwhile, celebrated nationwide and across social media. Political figures, media personalities and even popular influencers on platforms like X all celebrated and joked about what 2027 and beyond could look like with the Democrats overtaking Congress.
“MAGA extremists are on the run from sea to shining sea,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries wrote.
“I’m not sure we’re mentally or emotionally ready for a lame duck Donald Trump,” “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “Buckle up, folks.”
Although it wasn’t just Democrats who marveled at the blue wave happening on election night. Meghan McCain kept it to just two words as she watched the night play out: “F–king bloodbath.”
Here are more of the strongest and most noteworthy reactions from Democrats as the wins in the Senate and House continued rolling out.