Democrats’ ‘Blue Tsunami’ Midterm Wins Celebrated as ‘Republican Red Wedding’

With Democrats projected to win both the House and Senate after Tuesday’s midterms, many took to social media to celebrate the GOP’s loss as a “Republican Red Wedding.”

The decisive wins across swing states including Texas and North Carolina delivered a major setback to President Donald Trump midway through his second term.

The takeover will give Democrats the power to potentially block much of Trump’s legislative agenda, act as guard dogs for his administration and launch congressional investigations, ending two years of unified Republican control in Washington. Trump himself responded initially to the House flip shortly after it was reported by shuffling the blame away from himself.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president later congratulated Democrats in a statement to CBS News, saying that he’s looking forward to working with them.

Democrats, meanwhile, celebrated nationwide and across social media. Political figures, media personalities and even popular influencers on platforms like X all celebrated and joked about what 2027 and beyond could look like with the Democrats overtaking Congress.

“MAGA extremists are on the run from sea to shining sea,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries wrote.

“I’m not sure we’re mentally or emotionally ready for a lame duck Donald Trump,” “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “Buckle up, folks.”

Although it wasn’t just Democrats who marveled at the blue wave happening on election night. Meghan McCain kept it to just two words as she watched the night play out: “F–king bloodbath.”

Here are more of the strongest and most noteworthy reactions from Democrats as the wins in the Senate and House continued rolling out.

This night is very bad for the Rs, but 2028 is going to be worse. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 4, 2026

i’m crying this is the republican red wedding https://t.co/2ebliAqVh2 — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) November 4, 2026

Dear MAGA,



All the repulsive stuff you cheered for at his rallies? Those are the reasons why you lost.



Bigly. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 4, 2026

I forgot what this felt like. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 4, 2026

We have crushed the Republican gerrymander all across the land. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) November 4, 2026

LAWYER UP. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) November 4, 2026

two full years of watching these ugly snakes lie, cheat, and steal. they set fire to society and ate their own tails. now finally some retribution. woke is back. eat shit you fucking fascist losers. — Connor Franta (@connorfranta) November 4, 2026

Speaker Hakeem Jeffries. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 4, 2026

I don’t know how Republicans could lose this bad after years of breaking healthcare, starting vanity wars, ruining local and international trade, making all pop culture a referendum on being unfuckable losers, and defending the honorable memory of Jeffrey Epstein. Must be rigged — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 4, 2026

Libbing out so hard i can’tttttt handle this!!! — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) November 4, 2026