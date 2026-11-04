Democrats Projected to Flip House in 2026 Midterms, Ending GOP Control

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Democrats are projected to win control of the House of Representatives, ending Republicans’ narrow majority and dealing a major setback to President Donald Trump halfway through his second term.

NewsNation’s Decision Desk HQ projected the Democratic takeover at 9:11 p.m. ET Tuesday, while CNN and MS NOW also projected Democrats would take control of the chamber. The result gives Democrats the power to block parts of Trump’s legislative agenda and investigate his administration, although the final size of their majority remains unclear.