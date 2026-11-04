Home > Media & Platforms > TV

Democrats Projected to Flip House in 2026 Midterms, Ending GOP Control

Democrats reclaim the House as Republicans fight to retain their Senate majority

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on May 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in Washington, DC. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Democrats are projected to win control of the House of Representatives, ending Republicans’ narrow majority and dealing a major setback to President Donald Trump halfway through his second term.

NewsNation’s Decision Desk HQ projected the Democratic takeover at 9:11 p.m. ET Tuesday, while CNN and MS NOW also projected Democrats would take control of the chamber. The result gives Democrats the power to block parts of Trump’s legislative agenda and investigate his administration, although the final size of their majority remains unclear.

Democrats also flipped a Republican-held Senate seat in North Carolina, where former Gov. Roy Cooper defeated Michael Whatley, while holding key seats in Georgia and New Hampshire. Republicans retained Florida’s Senate seat with Ashley Moody as the battle for control of the upper chamber continued.

More to come…

A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

Please wait while we verify your access…

Comments