How to Watch 2026 Midterm Election Coverage

Another election day is upon us at the 2026 midterm elections kicked off Tuesday morning.
With all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats up for election, the biggest question of the day is whether the Democrats or Republicans will control the House and the Senate. A blue wave could prove to be a major shakeup to the second half of President Donald Trump’s term.
Several races are drawing national attention as Democrats try to win the four seats they need to take control of the Senate. Key contests include Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff faces Republican Rep. Mike Collins; Michigan, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is challenging Republican Mike Rogers; Ohio, where former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is seeking a comeback against Republican Sen. Jon Husted; and Maine, where Republican Sen. Susan Collins faces Democrat Troy Jackson. Other closely watched races include Texas, with Republican Ken Paxton facing Democrat James Talarico and North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper is running against Republican Michael Whatley.
While we can’t go to the polls and help you cast your vote, we can help you watch all of the results.
Several major news networks have expanded their coverage this year, including NBC’s 13-hour “Decision ’26,” ABC’s “Vote 2026,” CBS News’ “America Decides: Election 2026,” CNN’s “Election Night in America” and Fox News’ “Democracy 26.”
Here is how to watch the 2026 midterm election results.
Where can I watch 2026 midterm election coverage on TV?
- CNN’s main “Election Night in America” coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET, with Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper co-anchoring from Washington, D.C. Dana Bash will focus on key Senate races, and Kaitlan Collins will report on the Trump administration’s response to the results.
- Fox News’ “Democracy 26” coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET, with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the anchor desk. Dana Perino, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham are among the network personalities set to offer commentary.
- NBC News will devote 13 hours to election night coverage, beginning at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday. Savannah Guthrie, Tom Llamas, Kristen Welker and Hallie Jackson will lead the broadcast, while Steve Kornacki returns to the “big board” to break down the results.
- MS Now’s “We the People” coverage gets underway at 6 p.m., with Rachel Maddow leading the broadcast. Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, Jen Psaki, Lawrence O’Donnell and Michael Steele are among the other featured commentators. Ali Velshi will take charge of the network’s own “big board.”
- CBS News’ “America Decides: Election 2026” begins at 7 p.m. ET, anchored by Tony Dokoupil and Norah O’Donnell. Gayle King, Margaret Brennan and Robert Costa will also contribute to the network’s coverage.
- ABC News rounds out the major network broadcasts with “Election Night: Vote 2026,” starting at 7 p.m. ET. David Muir will anchor the seven-hour broadcast, joined by Linsey Davis, Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl and Mary Bruce.
How can I watch election coverage without a TV package?
NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox are available to stream live via DirectTV or Hulu + Live TV. Fubo also works as an option, but it does not include CNN. Several of these platforms also offer five-day free trials.