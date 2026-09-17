‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Thinks ‘It’s Too Late’ for Republicans to Prevent a Blue Wave: ‘That’s Very Clear’

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Both President Trump and Vice President Vance issued messages to voters this week about the current state of the economy, but the two took very different approaches. “The View” host Sunny Hostin doesn’t think either one will matter or work though; at this point, she thinks it’s “very clear” that the midterms will be a blue wave.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts listened to the messages from both Trump and Vance. The president insisted that the current higher prices that Americans are seeing are actually “a very inexpensive price to pay” for what he’s done, and argued that even if it was “a lot more,” it will still come down. Meanwhile, Vance blamed Democrats for the current state of things, and begged voters, “Don’t give power to the people who caused the problems that we’re fixing.”

“I think it’s too late,” Hostin said after watching both clips. “The midterms are less than 50 days away. I think it’s going to be a blue wave. I think that’s very clear.”

She then cited polling that indicates voters are currently siding with Democrats on just about every major issue, though the rest of the hosts were quick to point out that the numbers Hostin pulled were extremely close margins. Still, Hostin remained optimistic for Democrats.

“I don’t think there is a chance that the Republicans will retain both the House and Senate,” she said.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed, and argued that neither the president nor the vice president’s message was a smart tactic.

“The president, who was born wealthy by any standard and has only made more and more money, seems completely out of touch with how Americans are struggling,” she said. “Gas prices are very high.”

At that, Joy Behar argued that Vance should know better, prompting Farah Griffin to agree. In fact, that’s precisely why she thought Vance took a different approach than his boss. But still, she didn’t think it was an effective play.

“He knows what economic struggles are like. But you need better than just blaming the other people,” she said. “It is not the Biden administration’s fault that gas prices are high. It is the war that no one wanted in Iran that gas prices are high. Inflation, Biden dealt with inflation, and I called it out during the Biden administration.”

“But they’ve been in power for two years now, and it’s still inextricably high. They’ve got to take some responsibility and get on the same page.”