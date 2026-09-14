‘The View’: Whoopi Thinks Recent AI Warnings Mean ‘Something Has Happened Already’

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With the recent flood of warnings about AI from those who have specifically worked with the leading AI companies, “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg has a theory: “something has happened already.”

During Monday morning’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts dug in on recent warnings from the CEOs of Anthropic and Open AI, who both called on the industry to slow things down with regards to AI and regulate it more. One former researcher even wrote on social media that “the people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

“Now, listen, this is my thought process on this, and I’m just saying,” Goldberg prefaced her thoughts on Monday. “It seems to me that suddenly this has become an issue. That generally means to me that something has happened.”

“Something has happened already, and they are trying to figure out how they’re going to explain it,” she added.

The moderator added that it’s been a well-known fact that America is racing countries like China and Russia on the technology, as it always does. So, for AI to be a topic now where “suddenly everybody’s pulling their hair out,” Goldberg reiterated her belief that some crisis has already occurred.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin readily agreed, hypothesizing that someone saw something that truly terrified them.

“I tend to believe that something was seen in the capabilities that scared even those who stand to profit the most off of it,” she said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.