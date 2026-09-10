‘The View’: Whoopi Reveals the One Question She Didn’t Ask Ted Cruz

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The hosts of “The View” grilled Senator Ted Cruz pretty hard on Wednesday’s episode of the show, but according to Whoopi Goldberg, there was one question she really wanted to ask, but didn’t.

The ABC moderator revealed the missed inquiry during Thursday’s Hot Topics discussion, as she and her co-hosts debated what Democrats need to do to win back the majority in this year’s midterm elections. Goldberg opined that people have seemingly “forgotten” that it’s possible for a state to really be purple, as in the case of Pennsylvania, but then called out political representatives at large.

“The one question I wanted to ask yesterday, that I didn’t ask was, ‘What is your job now? What do you do?’” she said.

At that, host Sunny Hostin clarified that Goldberg meant she wanted to ask Cruz, who was the show’s guest, which the moderator confirmed.

“Because these guys have not — have they been to work? When was last time anybody did anything?” Goldberg continued.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in then, arguing that Cruz is currently working with Amy Klobuchar and John Thune to pass a bill regulating and managing AI risk, which Goldberg conceded.

“He’s doing something good, but where’s the rest of them?” she insisted. “Where is everybody? Where is Mitch McConnell? Where is everybody?!”

Still, the ABC hosts did press Cruz on a number of topics. At one point, he even earned groans from just about everyone in the room, after he (somewhat begrudgingly) gave the president an A grade on his handling of current prices and the economy.