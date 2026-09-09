Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off Booing for Ted Cruz Before He Even Hits ‘The View’ Stage: ‘Swallow It Back Down’

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Ted Cruz faced boos before he even came close to stepping out on “The View” on Wednesday morning, but moderator Whoopi Goldberg was quick to chide the audience for it.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed Wednesday night’s first-ever Republican midterm convention, which will be headlined by the president. Other attendees include Vice President JD Vance, Health Secretary RFK JR., and Senator Ted Cruz, who also happened to be Wednesday’s guest on “The View.” When Goldberg noted such, some audience members began booing, which she promptly stifled.

“No, no, no, no,” she said. “You know what? Look, this is a place where Barbara Walters made sure that anybody who wanted to come and have a good conversation could come. So we want people to come, and we want to engage them.”

“We don’t agree with them always. We don’t gel with them always, but we are respectful, and I know you will be too,” Goldberg continued. “I know you will be, because sometimes, you know, stuff — it’s like a burp. It comes up, so just swallow it back down.”

The audience seemed to heed her admonishment, because when Cruz did take the stage after the first commercial break, he was met with only applause. Of course, when he begrudgingly gave the president the grade of an A on how he’s handling the economy right now, Cruz did inspire audience-wide gasps and groans.

It’s not the first time Cruz has met a less-than-warm welcome on the ABC talk show. When he last appeared on the show in 2022, protestors in the audience actually forced Goldberg to send the show to commercial break.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.