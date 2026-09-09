‘The View’ Hosts Groan at Ted Cruz Giving Trump an A on the Economy and Prices: ‘Come On, It’s Us’

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Ted Cruz gave President Trump an A grade on the economy and prices on Wednesday morning, earning massive groans from the hosts and audience of “The View.” In fact, host Joy Behar even tried to encourage the Texas senator to be more honest, reminding him “it’s just us!”

Cruz stopped by the ABC talk show in support of his new book, and this time, he wasn’t met with protestors. He was very nearly greeted with booing, but moderator Whoopi Goldberg shut that down before he even took the stage. Still, he earned disgust pretty quickly, as host Sunny Hostin pressed him to grade Trump on the economy and prices. Cruz was largely reluctant to give an actual letter grade, but Hostin held his feet to the flames.

“I would give him an A,” Cruz answered, almost reluctantly.

Pressed on President Trump's recent comments about the economy and his promise to bring prices down, Sen. Ted Cruz explains on 'The View' why he would give the administration an 'A' grade for its handling of the economy. pic.twitter.com/kxipfl82Rc — The View (@TheView) September 9, 2026

Immediately, he was met by groans and disagreements from everyone in the room.

“No,” Joy Behar answered. “No, come on. Come on, it’s us. It’s just us.”

“I recognize that the day he came in, you guys didn’t like him, and you still don’t like him,” Cruz retorted. “That’s okay. That’s the beauty of democracy. You can have different views.”

Cruz attempted to tout gas prices as an actual success for Trump, despite the fact that they’re higher once again, and argued that Trump’s tax cuts and investments have also been good for the economy.

You can watch the exchange in the video above.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.