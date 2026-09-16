‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Yells at Trump Over Kennedy Center: ‘Fix the War!’

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After President Trump once again failed in his bid to get his name re-added to the Kennedy Center on Tuesday, the venue’s board immediately voted to close down the center’s main building. And at this point, “The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg has just about had it, yelling at Trump on Wednesday to focus on almost any other issue.

The ABC moderator’s frustration boiled over at the end of the first Hot Topics discussion of the day, in which she and her co-hosts discussed new FBI hiring policies — namely, the policy that bestiality is no longer a disqualification for applicants. The women were baffled by it, and eventually, Goldberg lamented that she wants “all of this insanity” to just stop.

“I’m sick of it. Republicans are sick of it. Democrats are sick of it, independents are sick of it,” she said, before turning her attention to the ongoing Kennedy Center debacle.

“I want to get back — listen. You cannot have the Kennedy Center, man,” Goldberg continued. “It’s not yours. It’s never — fix the war! Forget the buildings. Fix the war!”

When the show returned from commercial break, the hosts of “The View” got into a proper discussion about Trump’s obsession with adding his name to the venue, and made fun of the man for having his appointed board close the space down.

“It’s like a kid taking their ball and going home and like, storming off,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin joked.

“This is somebody else’s ball!” Goldberg retorted.

The hosts all pointed out that most notable figures have things named for them posthumously, as a way to honor their life, so Trump is far too early.

“It’s like you’re asking to put your name on somebody’s grave,” Goldberg argued. What are you doing? Go to work!”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.