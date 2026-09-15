‘The View’: Whoopi Jokingly Announces She’s Pregnant for Commercial Break

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“The View” is no stranger to on-air pregnancy announcements, and on Tuesday morning, it saw another. But this time, it was just a joke.

The moment came at the end of the first Hot Topics discussion of the day, in which the ABC hosts ripped Donald Trump Jr. and his new wife for accepting huge monetary gifts from a Russian oligarch to help fund their wedding. To end the segment, moderator Whoopi Goldberg did as she always does, and teased ahead in the show. But this time, it was different.

“And before we go to break, we have a big announcement,” she said. “I’m pregnant!”

Goldberg immediately clarified that she was just joking, and the real announcement was a live taping of the show’s “Behind the Table” podcast. Still, the joke earned an audible reaction from the crowd and the table.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time one of the hosts has surprised her colleagues with that kind of announcement. Host Alyssa Farah Griffin did it just last year.

As Goldberg led a conversation about embarrassing moments, Farah Griffin noted she didn’t have a public embarrassment, but she did have a viral clip, courtesy of “The View” itself. The clip she was referring to came in September of 2023, when Whoopi suddenly stopped mid-sentence to ask Farah Griffin if she was pregnant.

“So Whoopi, do you want to ask me again?” Farah Griffin said, rubbing her stomach after rewatching the clip.

So no, no new babies at “The View” just yet. But who knows what may happen in the future.