Fox News Host Yells at Pete Buttigieg Over Michigan Senate Race: ‘Address That!’

“Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones got into a tense confrontation with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg early Tuesday over the Michigan Senate race between Republican Mike Rogers and Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, whose campaign has been accused of promoting antisemitic language.

Jones noted early in the conversation that Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens made the controversial decision to endorse Rogers this week instead of El-Sayed, following her narrow loss to the latter in Michigan’s Democratic primary race. Stevens has been accused of betraying her fellow Democrats over her endorsement of Rogers.

Jones, however, argued Tuesday that she did so over her “objections to antisemitic comments” that are coming from those on the side of El-Sayed. He argued that Michigan voters are “following the candidate that narrowly lost in the primary,” referencing Stevens, and calling her loss to El-Sayed “razor thin.”

"I can’t approach this conversation in good faith" — Lawrence Jones as he unsuccessfully attempts a series of gotchas against Pete Buttigieg https://t.co/aQ1fC6GCuC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2026

For his part, Buttigieg attempted to keep the conversation about “affordability and the cost of living,” which he argued is Michigan voters’ No. 1 concern heading into this year’s midterm elections. He also argued that “rising antisemitism” is a “problem” plaguing both the Republican and Democratic parties right now. He pointed specifically to a white nationalist scandal involving the son-in-law of Republican Georgia Senate candidate Mike Collins.

Jones vehemently pushed back against Buttigieg. He brought up an “antisemitic campaign ad” made in support of El-Sayed by The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur, who is also the uncle of leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

“Excuse me. I can’t approach this conversation in good faith after we just had an antisemitic campaign ad by Hasan Piker’s uncle ran for your candidate,” Jones said, telling Buttigieg, “Address that!”

“Sure. Abdul rejected that ad,” Buttigieg responded. “It’s that simple. He didn’t produce it, and when asked about the contents of it, he rejected it.”

“The ads he’s actually producing — from what I can tell as somebody who gets a lot of ads on TV even when you’re just trying to watch a football game in Michigan — are the fact Mike Rogers voted to cancel the Affordable Care Act,” Buttigieg continued. “He’s for Trump policies, including the Iran War we’re all paying $2,000 or more [for] because of the cost of energy and tax dollars.”

“Abdul’s No. 1 issue is getting everybody healthcare,” Buttigieg concluded. “This is what people are focused on.”