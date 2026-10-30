Ana Navarro Compares Trump’s ‘Racism’ Against Abdul El-Sayed to John McCain vs. Obama

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Ana Navarro went on her podcast Friday to call out the racism and Islamophobia faced by Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan Senate race. The political pundit said the commentary surrounding El-Sayed reminded her of another key political race: Barack Obama vs. John McCain.

“The big deal here is that Abdul El-Sayed is a muslim, and Republicans from the top down, starting with Trump on down, have attacked him for being a muslim,” Navarro said on “BLEEP! with Ana Navarro.” “They’ve done an entire grift on his name, called him Mohammed, called him this, called him that. They’ve said he’s a jihadist. They’ve called him a terrorist. They say that he’s going to require going through a metal detector in order to enter the Senate. They’ve tied him to the Muslim Brotherhood. They’ve said he’s dangerous.”