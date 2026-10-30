‘The View’: Ana Navarro Is ‘Completely Against Impeachment’ of Trump If Dems Take Control of Congress

Democrats may take control of both the House and Senate with next week’s midterm elections but, if they do, “The View” host Ana Navarro doesn’t think they should try to impeach the president. In fact, she’s “completely against” the idea.

As part of Friday’s Hot Topics discussions, the ABC hosts dug in on what priorities Democrats should immediately have, if they do win the House and/or Senate. Navarro argued that they “have to be realistic of what’s achievable,” but before even that, they first have to, well, win.

“First of all, we are four days away from an election, so before we start talking about what Democrats are going to do once they win, they got to make sure they win,” she said.

That said, if and when they do win, Navarro stressed that Democrats will still be limited in what they can do.

“Donald Trump is still president, and legislation in this country needs to be signed by the president. If not, it needs to have a veto-proof majority, and I think that’s going to be very difficult to achieve,” she said.

“I am completely against impeachment. There’s 100 other ways to hold Donald Trump and his misadministration accountable,” Navarro continued. “Impeachment is an exercise that is moot if you don’t have the 67 votes in the Senate required to indict.”

Navarro added that Trump’s legacy already includes the fact that he was impeached twice, and thus questioned what difference a third one will make. For the most part, her co-hosts agreed with her. Sara Haines argued that the priority should be actually helping voters, and fulfilling campaign promises like Trump didn’t.

“To go through a lot of the ceremonial impeaching and stuff — the voters have already been screwed once,” Haines said. “They need to see that someone got in there, hold them accountable, do the investigations, fine. But really show the American people that what they promise, to fix all these things, that immediately there’s action taken, even if it can’t get past the president.”

“Spin the wheels, show the people that you’re putting up policy, that you’re taking things to vote, that you are actually acting for the people that put you there.”