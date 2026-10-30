Jimmy Kimmel Has a Request for Trump Regarding Ex Press Secretary Katie Zacharia

Jimmy Kimmel called on Donald Trump to bring back short-tenured White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia after the ex staffer gave a viral interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

During Thursday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the late night host discussed Zacharia’s contentious interview with Piers Morgan, in which she repeatedly claimed her ousting had been “litigated and adjudicated.”

“So, the White House still doesn’t have a press secretary after they fired Katie Zacharia less than a week after she got the job,” Kimmel told his studio audience. “Katie’s been now making the rounds on TV trying to repair her image. For whatever reason, she thought she would get an assist from Piers Morgan, who seemed very content to let her twist in the wind.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors then cut to highlights from Morgan’s interview with Zacharia, where he grilled the former Trump staffer about being fired after only five days on the job.

“This has been litigated and adjudicated,” Zacharia said. “The president’s comments on the White House South Lawn were what was discussed and I’m going to leave it there.”

While Morgan tried to get Zacharia to admit that Trump threw her under the bus, she refused to speak poorly about her former employer, again stating that “this has been litigated and adjudicated and well spoken about.”

“Did somebody maybe unplug her and plug her back in?” Kimmel quipped after watching the clip. “You got to reboot that, as she’s glitching again.”

Footage then showed Zacharia trying to downplay the firing by highlighting it occurred “over 10 days ago,” prompting Kimmel to chime in with: “My god, Piers, it’s been a week and a half. That happened in October of 2026. Let it go already. Why do you keep adjudicating and litigating this?”

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After a round of laughter from his audience, Kimmel took a moment to make one request to President Trump.

“Listen, I know that the president doesn’t like me. I know that I’ve said so many things,” Kimmel said. “But please bring her back – just until Christmas. I would appreciate it.”

Kimmel then vowed that he would “make it up to” Trump, adding, “I promise.”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.