Trump Takes Shot at Reporter’s Weight After Question About His Own Health: ‘You Look Like Hell’

Donald Trump took aim at reporter Jacob Bogage’s weight after the Reuters journalist asked a question about the president’s own health.

Specifically, while speaking with the president in front of Air Force One on Thursday, Bogage asked Trump if his decision to cancel his Kansas rally had anything to do with him “being sick of traveling.” Trump appeared to take offense at the suggestion he wasn’t up for traveling, snapping back, “Oh, you’re sick to ask that question. You are sick. Who are you with?”

Upon learning that Bogage worked for Reuters, Trump declared the outlet “terrible,” and that the reporter was “a sick guy.”

Bogage countered, “Well, we just want to make sure you’re doing well.”

“Can you imagine — look at this dope, look at this guy, he’s way out of shape,” Trump responded. “Look at how badly — he comes to me, ‘Sir, you’re not going to go to Kansas.’ I’m not going to go to Kansas because he’s doing very well.”

Trump had previously planned to stump in-person for Kansas’ incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall. The event was later transformed into a virtual tele-rally.

“Tomorrow, I’m doing Florida. … He says, ‘What’s the reason for this, sir? That you’re not going to Kansas?’ You know what the reason is? I don’t feel I have to go to Kansas,” he sounded off. “I’m going to Florida tomorrow, and I’ll do — if something else comes up — but he said, ‘You’re not going to Kansas, sir, are you feeling well?’ You’ve been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect. You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape, you look like hell.”

Trump’s Rapid Response team celebrated his jabs at Bogage, claiming that the president “absolutely destroy[ed] [the] FAKE NEWS” journalist. A representative for Reuters did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

.@POTUS absolutely DESTROYS Fake News @jacobbogage:



"You are a SICK guy! Reuters is terrible, by the way. Look at this guy — he's way out of shape… You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell." 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ln0k71AEWt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 29, 2026

Trump has made a habit out of lashing out at reporters in his second term. In fact, just last week, he called NBC News’ Monica Alba a “horrible little reporter” after she grilled him about his defense of a controversial political ad targeting Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton.

Additionally, since his second term began, Trump has zeroed in on a number of female reporters, including Maggie Haberman, Kristen Holmes, Kaitlan Collins, Kristen Welker, Catherine Lucey, Jessica Tarlov and Shannon Bream. He is also currently embroiled in a legal battle with MS NOW, CNN and Politico after attempting to bar their access to the White House last month.