Maria Bartiromo Lands First Hosting Gig Since Fox News Exit

Maria Bartiromo has landed her first major hosting assignment since leaving Fox News Media in September, signing on to host the America Business Forum in Miami this December.

The former business news anchor will lead the two-day event at the Kaseya Center on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, organizers announced Thursday. She’ll host conversations with business, political and technology leaders before a live audience, with the forum also broadcast internationally.

The gig puts Bartiromo back in front of an audience more than three months after her sudden Fox departure, though it’s a two-day engagement rather than a new television role. Her next move in TV remains unclear after more than three decades covering Wall Street and politics.

“In over 30 years in this industry, I’ve stood on hundreds of stages. The floor, the studio, the streets. But nothing quite like this,” Bartiromo said in a promotional video released Thursday.

Last year’s America Business Forum featured President Donald Trump, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and soccer star Lionel Messi. The event brings together executives, entrepreneurs and political figures for discussions about business, technology and the global economy. Tickets for this year’s gathering start at $399, with premium packages priced as high as $9,999.

Bartiromo left Fox News Media on Sept. 3 after 12-and-a-half years with the company. Fox described the departure as a “business decision,” while her attorney, Bryan Freedman, disputed reports that she had been fired.

Her exit followed reports that she shared internal Fox Business editorial guidance with Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who later confirmed receiving a screenshot of the guidance. Fox has not publicly connected that disclosure to her departure.

Before leaving, Bartiromo hosted “Mornings With Maria,” “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” and “Sunday Morning Futures.” She joined Fox in 2014 after two decades at CNBC, where she became the first journalist to report live daily from the New York Stock Exchange floor.