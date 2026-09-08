Does Fox Need Another Maria Bartiromo?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Welcome back to the “Media Front.”

Maria Bartiromo didn’t just have a show at Fox. She had three of them.

For more than a decade, Fox News Media built Bartiromo into one of its most versatile personalities, stretching her across two networks and three shows spanning business, markets and politics.

Then, on Thursday, Fox parted ways with Bartiromo after more than 12 years, effective immediately. On Friday, the company started remaking all three franchises without her.

That is what makes Bartiromo’s exit more than just another cable-news talent change — and exposes a tension at the heart of the Fox star system. Few television organizations are better at making personalities seem indispensable. And few have proved more capable of moving on when those personalities disappear.

Fox isn’t filling one vacant time slot. It is figuring out how to divide a portfolio that had grown around one person.

The circumstances surrounding the split have only raised the stakes. Bartiromo had not appeared on Fox since Aug. 9, according to multiple reports, and departed without an on-air goodbye. Fox offered little explanation, telling TheWrap only that it was a “business decision.”

Within hours, Status and Puck reported that Bartiromo allegedly shared internal Fox editorial guidance outside the company. Puck later reported that after Fox Business declined to pursue a story involving China and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Bartiromo sent Trump adviser Peter Navarro a screenshot of that guidance.

Navarro confirmed Friday that Bartiromo sent him the screenshot and told Puck that he subsequently passed the information “up the chain” to senior administration officials. Fox has not publicly said why it parted ways with Bartiromo or linked her departure to the disclosure. Asked by TheWrap whether it was specifically denying that Bartiromo shared internal communications with the White House, a spokesperson declined to elaborate beyond its “business decision” statement.

By Friday, even the circumstances of Bartiromo’s departure were being disputed. Her attorney, Bryan Freedman, called reports that she had been fired or was no longer employed by Fox “absolutely and unequivocally false.” Fox’s announcement said Bartiromo was “no longer with FOX News Media,” but did not characterize her departure as a firing or provide a reason.

President Donald Trump also weighed in, saying he “can’t believe” Bartiromo will no longer have her shows, calling her a “true warrior” and predicting her fans “will not be happy.”

Whatever ultimately explains the rupture, Fox is wasting little time moving on.

“Mornings With Maria” became “Mornings With FOX Business” Friday, while “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” became “FBN’s Wall Street,” both with rotating hosts. Jason Chaffetz is set to host “Sunday Morning Futures” on Sunday while Fox searches for a permanent replacement.

The speed is striking, but the playbook is familiar.

Fox has spent decades building some of cable news’ biggest personalities — and proving it can survive without them. Bill O’Reilly was the dominant figure in cable news when Fox fired him in 2017. Six years later, Tucker Carlson was abruptly removed despite anchoring its highest-rated primetime program.

Bartiromo isn’t O’Reilly or Carlson. The challenge for Fox is different: Her value was dispersed rather than concentrated in a single hour.

She was simultaneously a business-news anchor, markets personality and Sunday political interviewer. Fox already has a roster spanning business news, hard news and politics.

Bartiromo was a television brand long before arriving at Fox. During two decades at CNBC, she became a financial-news celebrity known as the “Money Honey.” At Fox, she expanded well beyond the financial beat.

Her coverage of Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election also figured prominently in the defamation litigation that resulted in Fox’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

Now, amid conflicting accounts of her departure, Fox faces a more immediate task on the screen: figuring out what comes next.

Fox’s history doesn’t guarantee viewers will embrace her successors. But her departure tests one advantage of having a large talent ecosystem: whether the varied functions of one unusually ubiquitous personality can be absorbed by several others.

For more than a decade, Bartiromo accumulated an unusual amount of territory within Fox. Now the network is beginning to divide it back up.

With Bartiromo, the more interesting question is whether Fox needs another Maria — or simply people who can do the many things she did.

CNN’S FAST Bet Is Working. Now What?

CNN Headlines is finding an audience: Viewing time jumped 176% year over year through July, while average monthly unique viewers rose 63%, according to data CNN provided. The channel has also expanded its live programming and anchor roster. Now comes the harder part: determining what that audience is worth. CNN sees Headlines as one piece of a broader distribution strategy spanning cable, free streaming and its All Access subscription product.

Read our full piece: CNN Found a Large Audience for Its Free Service. Now Comes the Hard Part

The Clancy Case Ends Without an Answer

Lindsay Clancy listens to testimony (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Last week, Media Front examined the Lindsay Clancy murder trial and the difficult questions it raised about postpartum mental health and criminal responsibility. On Friday, the judge declared a mistrial after jurors remained unable to reach a unanimous verdict. That leaves the central question of Clancy’s criminal responsibility unresolved. Prosecutors say they have not yet decided whether to try the case again.

Our full piece from last week: The 2 Lindsay Clancy Trials: Inside the Social Media Firestorm

The FCC, ABC and the Limits of Regulatory Power

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro and FCC Chairman Brendan Caree (Christopher Smith for TheWrap)

The Federal Communications Commission asked a federal judge Thursday to dismiss ABC’s First Amendment lawsuit challenging accelerated license reviews for eight Disney-owned stations. ABC argues the scrutiny amounts to retaliation over its programming, while the FCC disputes that characterization and says the reviews stem from an employment-discrimination investigation. The immediate fight is procedural. The larger one is over when regulatory oversight becomes government retaliation against a broadcaster.

From our full piece: FCC Moves to Dismiss ‘Meritless’ ABC First Amendment Suit

Bluesky Needs to be More Than the Anti-X

Bluesky was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the post-2024 exodus from X, but its U.S. daily active users have fallen sharply from their post-election peak. What caught my attention, though, is the question those numbers raise about social platforms more broadly. Is being the alternative to an incumbent enough to build a lasting social network? Bluesky proved it could attract people looking for somewhere else to go; now it has to give them a reason to stay.

Read our piece: Bluesky’s Post-Election Boom Is Fading. Is Its Culture Playing a Role?

WaxWord: Two Icons and What They Left Behind

Gloria Steinem and Dolly Parton (Getty Images)

What did Gloria Steinem and Dolly Parton have in common? More than you might think, Sharon Waxman writes in this week’s WaxWord. The two came from very different worlds but became cultural icons who offered generations of women a sense of possibility. With both women now gone, the question is what comes next. Waxman asks what subsequent generations will do with the progress — and hope — they helped create.

Read WaxWord: Gloria Steinem and Dolly Parton Gave Us Joy and Shared Hope – We Have to Take It From Here

What’s Next: MS NOW Makes Its Membership Pitch

Joe Scarborough hosts the Aug. 17, 2026 edition of “Morning Joe” (Credit: MS NOW)

MS NOW will offer a closer look next week at its new direct-to-consumer membership product as it builds out its digital strategy under Versant. We’ll be watching how the network makes the case for a $7.99-a-month membership, how the product fits alongside its existing television and digital businesses and, most importantly, what MS NOW believes viewers will pay for directly.

Stay tuned for our coverage on TheWrap!

Also on TheWrap

From A.J. Katz: The Athletic Says Dianna Russini Violated Standards With Patriots Coach

From A.J. Katz: Norah O’Donnell Returns to CBS Morning Show as Co-Host

From Kayla Cobb: Netflix vs. YouTube: Inside the Creator Talent Tug-of-War

On my radar

“Google Avoids Breakup of Dominant Ad Business” (Dave Michaels, Suzanne Vranica, WSJ)

“ David Ellison Is Promising at Least 30 Movies a Year. Hollywood Is Skeptical ” (Ben Fritz, WSJ)