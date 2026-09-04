Maria Bartiromo’s Lawyer Denies Fox Fired Her: ‘We Have the Receipts’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Maria Bartiromo’s attorney is pushing back on reports that the longtime anchor was fired by Fox News, saying Friday that claims she was terminated or is no longer employed by the network are “absolutely and unequivocally false.”

“Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise,” attorney Bryan Freedman said. “Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth.”

The statement comes after Status first reported that Bartiromo’s exit followed her disclosure of internal Fox guidance to the Trump White House. Puck subsequently reported, citing multiple sources, that Bartiromo took a screenshot of guidance against pursuing a story involving China and 2020 election voting conspiracies and sent it to senior White House officials, which Fox leadership viewed as a fireable offense. Fox previously told TheWrap that Bartiromo’s departure “was a business decision.”

More to come…