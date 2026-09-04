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Maria Bartiromo’s Lawyer Denies Fox Fired Her: ‘We Have the Receipts’

Bryan Freedman says reports of her firing are “absolutely and unequivocally false”

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: Anchor Maria Bartiromo during FOX Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" at Fox Business Studios on June 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Maria Bartiromo during Fox Business Network's "Mornings With Maria" on June 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
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Maria Bartiromo’s attorney is pushing back on reports that the longtime anchor was fired by Fox News, saying Friday that claims she was terminated or is no longer employed by the network are “absolutely and unequivocally false.”

“Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise,” attorney Bryan Freedman said. “Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth.”

The statement comes after Status first reported that Bartiromo’s exit followed her disclosure of internal Fox guidance to the Trump White House. Puck subsequently reported, citing multiple sources, that Bartiromo took a screenshot of guidance against pursuing a story involving China and 2020 election voting conspiracies and sent it to senior White House officials, which Fox leadership viewed as a fireable offense. Fox previously told TheWrap that Bartiromo’s departure “was a business decision.”

More to come…

A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

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